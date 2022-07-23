Textbook Question
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 2-i, 3, and -1
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Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 2-i, 3, and -1
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=3x/(x2-x-2)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3 /{4 - x} > 6 /{ 1 - x}
The remainder theorem indicates that when a polynomial ƒ(x) is divided by x-k, the remainder is equal to ƒ(k). Consider the polynomial function ƒ(x) = x3 - 2x2 - x+2. Use the remainder theorem to find each of the following. Then determine the coordinates of the corresponding point on the graph of ƒ(x). ƒ (-2)
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=4/(x-1)
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(6-3x)/(4-x)