Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 +2x -8; k=2
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Zeros
Multiplicity of Zeros
Factoring and Solving Quadratic Expressions
Several graphs of the quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax2 + bx + c are shown below. For the given restrictions on a, b, and c, select the corresponding graph from choices A–F. (Hint: Use the discriminant.) a < 0; b2 - 4ac < 0
Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=3x2-x-4; 1 and 2
Several graphs of the quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax2 + bx + c are shown below. For the given restrictions on a, b, and c, select the corresponding graph from choices A–F. (Hint: Use the discriminant.) A > 0; b2 - 4ac > 0
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=2x3+x2-x
Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=-2x3+5x2+5x-7; 0 and 1