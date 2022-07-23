Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
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For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 6x2 + 1 ≥ 4x3 + 4x
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x+3)
Several graphs of the quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax2 + bx + c are shown below. For the given restrictions on a, b, and c, select the corresponding graph from choices A–F. (Hint: Use the discriminant.) a < 0; b2 - 4ac < 0
Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=3x2-x-4; 1 and 2
Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=-2x3+5x2+5x-7; 0 and 1