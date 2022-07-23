Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 6x2 + 1 ≥ 4x3 + 4x
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x+3)
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Functions
Zeros and Multiplicity
End Behavior of Polynomials
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 +2x -8; k=2
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(4x2+25)/(x2+9)
Several graphs of the quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax2 + bx + c are shown below. For the given restrictions on a, b, and c, select the corresponding graph from choices A–F. (Hint: Use the discriminant.) a < 0; b2 - 4ac < 0
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x4+3x3-3x2-11x-6
If the given term is the dominating term of a polynomial function, what can we conclude about each of the following features of the graph of the function? (a) domain (b) range (c) end behavior (d) number of zeros (e) number of turning points -9x6