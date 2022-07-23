Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
911
views
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=(3x-1)(x+2)2
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = - x3 + 8x2 + 63; k=4
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=(x2+3x+4)/(x-5)
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x2 - 3x-3; k = 2