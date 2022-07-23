Determine the behavior of the graph at each zero: at \(x = -\frac{3}{4}\) (from \(4x + 3 = 0\)), the graph crosses the x-axis because the factor is linear (multiplicity 1). At \(x = -2\) (from \((x + 2)^2\)), the graph touches the x-axis and turns around because the zero has even multiplicity (2).