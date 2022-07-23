Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Is x+1 a factor of ƒ(x)=x3+2x2+3x+2?
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Solve each problem. Is x+1 a factor of ƒ(x)=x3+2x2+3x+2?
Solve each problem. The speed of a pulley varies inversely as its diameter. One kind of pulley, with diameter 3 in., turns at 150 revolutions per minute. Find the speed of a similar pulley with diameter 5 in.
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=(4x+3)(x+2)2
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=(3x-1)(x+2)2
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = - x3 + 8x2 + 63; k=4
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=(x2+3x+4)/(x-5)