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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 36
Chapter 4, Problem 36

For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = - x3 + 8x2 + 63; k=4

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Recall the Remainder Theorem, which states that the remainder when a polynomial ƒ(x) is divided by (x - k) is equal to ƒ(k). So, to find ƒ(4), we simply substitute x = 4 into the polynomial.
Write down the polynomial function: \(ƒ(x) = -x^{3} + 8x^{2} + 63\).
Substitute \(x = 4\) into the polynomial: \(ƒ(4) = -(4)^{3} + 8(4)^{2} + 63\).
Calculate each term separately: compute \(-(4)^{3}\), then \$8(4)^{2}$, and finally add 63.
Add the results of these calculations to find the value of \(ƒ(4)\), which is the remainder when dividing by \((x - 4)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Functions

A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients combined using addition, subtraction, multiplication, and non-negative integer exponents. Understanding the structure of polynomial functions helps in evaluating them at specific values and applying related theorems.
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Remainder Theorem

The Remainder Theorem states that when a polynomial ƒ(x) is divided by (x - k), the remainder is equal to ƒ(k). This theorem allows us to find the value of the polynomial at k without performing full polynomial division.
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Evaluating Polynomials

Evaluating a polynomial at a given value involves substituting the variable with that value and simplifying. This process is essential for applying the Remainder Theorem and finding ƒ(k) efficiently.
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