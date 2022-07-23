Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 - 4x2 + 2x+1; k = -1
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For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 - 4x2 + 2x+1; k = -1
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x3 - 7x2 ≥ 3 - 8x
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 - 5x+1; k = 2+i
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x3+5x2-x-5
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. See Examples 3 and 4.
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=3/(x-5)