Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 37
Chapter 4, Problem 37

Current Flow In electric current flow, it is found that the resistance offered by a fixed length of wire of a given material varies inversely as the square of the diameter of the wire. If a wire 0.01 in. in diameter has a resistance of 0.4 ohm, what is the resistance of a wire of the same length and material with diameter 0.03 in., to the nearest ten-thousandth of an ohm?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship given: resistance \( R \) varies inversely as the square of the diameter \( d \). This means we can write the equation as \( R = \frac{k}{d^2} \), where \( k \) is a constant.
Use the given values to find the constant \( k \). Substitute \( R = 0.4 \) ohms and \( d = 0.01 \) inches into the equation: \( 0.4 = \frac{k}{(0.01)^2} \).
Solve for \( k \) by multiplying both sides of the equation by \( (0.01)^2 \): \( k = 0.4 \times (0.01)^2 \).
Now, use the constant \( k \) to find the resistance \( R \) when the diameter \( d = 0.03 \) inches. Substitute into the formula: \( R = \frac{k}{(0.03)^2} \).
Calculate the value of \( R \) from the above expression and round it to the nearest ten-thousandth of an ohm.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Variation

Inverse variation describes a relationship where one quantity increases as another decreases, such that their product is constant. In this problem, resistance varies inversely as the square of the diameter, meaning resistance × (diameter)² = constant. Understanding this helps set up the equation to find unknown resistance.
Recommended video:
4:30
Graphing Logarithmic Functions

Setting Up and Solving Proportions

Proportions express equality between two ratios or fractions. Here, since resistance varies inversely with the square of diameter, you can set up a proportion comparing the known resistance and diameter squared to the unknown resistance and its diameter squared. Solving this proportion yields the desired resistance.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations

Rounding to a Specified Decimal Place

Rounding is the process of limiting a number to a certain number of decimal places for precision. The problem asks for the resistance rounded to the nearest ten-thousandth (four decimal places). Proper rounding ensures the final answer is both accurate and appropriately precise.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 - 4x2 + 2x+1; k = -1

357
views
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x3 - 7x2 ≥ 3 - 8x

470
views
Textbook Question

For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 - 5x+1; k = 2+i

379
views
Textbook Question

Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x3+5x2-x-5

1258
views
Textbook Question

Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. See Examples 3 and 4.

ƒ(x)=x3+x236x36ƒ(x)=x^3+x^2-36x-36

539
views
Textbook Question

Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=3/(x-5)

567
views