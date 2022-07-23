Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
911
views
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Solve each problem. The speed of a pulley varies inversely as its diameter. One kind of pulley, with diameter 3 in., turns at 150 revolutions per minute. Find the speed of a similar pulley with diameter 5 in.
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=(4x+3)(x+2)2
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = - x3 + 8x2 + 63; k=4
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=(x2+3x+4)/(x-5)
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x2 - 3x-3; k = 2