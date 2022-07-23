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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 33
Chapter 4, Problem 33

For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 + 5x+6; k = -2

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1
Recall the Remainder Theorem, which states that the remainder when a polynomial ƒ(x) is divided by (x - k) is equal to ƒ(k). This means to find ƒ(k), you simply evaluate the polynomial at x = k.
Identify the given polynomial and the value of k. Here, ƒ(x) = x^2 + 5x + 6 and k = -2.
Substitute k = -2 into the polynomial: replace every x in the polynomial with -2, so you write ƒ(-2) = (-2)^2 + 5(-2) + 6.
Simplify each term step-by-step: calculate (-2)^2, then multiply 5 by -2, and finally add 6.
Add all the simplified terms together to find the value of ƒ(-2), which is the remainder when ƒ(x) is divided by (x + 2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Functions

A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients combined using addition, subtraction, multiplication, and non-negative integer exponents. Understanding the structure of polynomials, such as ƒ(x) = x² + 5x + 6, is essential for evaluating the function at specific values.
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Remainder Theorem

The Remainder Theorem states that when a polynomial ƒ(x) is divided by (x - k), the remainder is equal to ƒ(k). This theorem allows us to find the value of the polynomial at x = k without performing full polynomial division.
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Evaluating Polynomials at a Given Value

Evaluating a polynomial at a specific value k involves substituting k into the polynomial expression and simplifying. This process directly gives ƒ(k), which, by the Remainder Theorem, corresponds to the remainder when dividing by (x - k).
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