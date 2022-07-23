Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2-2x-3)/(2x2-x-10)
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=2x4+x3-6x2-7x-2
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Functions and Their Graphs
Factoring Polynomials
Finding Zeros and Their Multiplicities
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 2x3 + 36 < 11x2 + 12x
If the given term is the dominating term of a polynomial function, what can we conclude about each of the following features of the graph of the function? (a) domain (b) range (c) end behavior (d) number of zeros (e) number of turning points 10x7
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -3x2 + 18x + 1
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x5 + x2 + 2 ≥ x4 + x3 + 2x
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -2x2 - 8x - 7