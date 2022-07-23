Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 2x3 + 36 < 11x2 + 12x
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Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 2x3 + 36 < 11x2 + 12x
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=2x4+x3-6x2-7x-2
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -3x2 + 18x + 1
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=2x3-5x2-x+6
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x5 - 10x3 - 19x2 - 50; k=3
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -2x2 - 8x - 7