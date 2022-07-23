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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 45
Chapter 4, Problem 45

Several graphs of the quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax2 + bx + c are shown below. For the given restrictions on a, b, and c, select the corresponding graph from choices A–F. (Hint: Use the discriminant.) a < 0; b2 - 4ac = 0
Six labeled graphs of quadratic functions showing different parabolas with varying concavity and vertex positions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the quadratic function is given by \(f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are constants.
Note the given conditions: \(a < 0\) and the discriminant \(b^2 - 4ac = 0\). The discriminant tells us about the nature of the roots of the quadratic.
Since \(b^2 - 4ac = 0\), the quadratic has exactly one real root, meaning the graph touches the x-axis at exactly one point (a repeated root).
Because \(a < 0\), the parabola opens downward, so the vertex is a maximum point and the graph is concave down.
To select the correct graph, look for the parabola that opens downward and just touches the x-axis at one point (the vertex), reflecting the repeated root condition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Function and Its Graph

A quadratic function is a polynomial of degree two, expressed as ƒ(x) = ax² + bx + c. Its graph is a parabola that opens upward if a > 0 and downward if a < 0. The coefficients a, b, and c determine the shape and position of the parabola on the coordinate plane.
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Discriminant of a Quadratic Equation

The discriminant, given by b² - 4ac, indicates the nature of the roots of a quadratic equation. If the discriminant equals zero, the quadratic has exactly one real root (a repeated root), meaning the parabola touches the x-axis at a single point (vertex).
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Effect of Coefficient 'a' on Parabola Orientation

The sign of the coefficient 'a' determines the direction the parabola opens. If a < 0, the parabola opens downward, forming a maximum point at the vertex. This affects the graph's shape and helps identify the correct graph when combined with other conditions.
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Related Practice
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