Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2-2x-3)/(2x2-x-10)
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 43
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x4 + 2x3 + 36 < 11x2 + 12x
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Rewrite the inequality by bringing all terms to one side to set the inequality to zero: \(x^{4} + 2x^{3} + 36 - 11x^{2} - 12x < 0\).
Combine like terms to simplify the expression: \(x^{4} + 2x^{3} - 11x^{2} - 12x + 36 < 0\).
Attempt to factor the polynomial \(x^{4} + 2x^{3} - 11x^{2} - 12x + 36\) by grouping or using substitution methods to find its roots.
Find the critical points by solving the equation \(x^{4} + 2x^{3} - 11x^{2} - 12x + 36 = 0\); these points divide the number line into intervals.
Test values from each interval in the original inequality to determine where the polynomial is less than zero, then express the solution set in interval notation.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Inequalities
Polynomial inequalities involve expressions where a polynomial is compared to another value or polynomial using inequality signs (<, >, ≤, ≥). Solving them requires finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by rewriting the inequality in standard form and analyzing the sign of the polynomial.
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Factoring and Simplifying Polynomials
To solve polynomial inequalities, it is essential to rewrite the inequality so one side equals zero. This often involves moving all terms to one side and factoring the polynomial if possible. Factoring helps identify critical points where the polynomial changes sign, which are key to determining solution intervals.
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Sign Analysis and Interval Notation
After finding critical points from the factored polynomial, sign analysis determines where the polynomial is positive or negative by testing values in each interval. The solution set is then expressed in interval notation, which concisely describes all values of the variable that satisfy the inequality.
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