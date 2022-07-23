Solve each problem. Is x+1 a factor of ƒ(x)=x3+2x2+3x+2?
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 34
Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. ƒ(x) = -3x2 + 24x - 46
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the quadratic function given: \(f(x) = -3x^2 + 24x - 46\).
Find the vertex using the vertex formula. The x-coordinate of the vertex is given by \(x = -\frac{b}{2a}\), where \(a = -3\) and \(b = 24\).
Calculate the y-coordinate of the vertex by substituting the x-value found into the original function: \(f(x) = -3x^2 + 24x - 46\).
Determine the axis of symmetry, which is the vertical line passing through the vertex, given by the equation \(x = \text{(x-coordinate of vertex)}\).
State the domain and range: The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers, \((-\infty, \infty)\). Since \(a = -3\) is negative, the parabola opens downward, so the range is \((-\infty, \text{y-coordinate of vertex}]\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vertex of a Quadratic Function
The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the graph of a quadratic function, representing its maximum or minimum value. It can be found using the formula x = -b/(2a) for a function in standard form f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c. Substituting this x-value back into the function gives the y-coordinate of the vertex.
Recommended video:
08:07
Vertex Form
Axis of Symmetry
The axis of symmetry is a vertical line that passes through the vertex and divides the parabola into two mirror-image halves. Its equation is x = -b/(2a), the same x-value used to find the vertex. This line helps in graphing and understanding the symmetry of the quadratic function.
Recommended video:
07:42
Properties of Parabolas
Domain and Range of Quadratic Functions
The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers since x can take any value. The range depends on the direction of the parabola: if it opens upward (a > 0), the range is all y-values greater than or equal to the vertex's y-coordinate; if it opens downward (a < 0), the range is all y-values less than or equal to the vertex's y-coordinate.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
364
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. The speed of a pulley varies inversely as its diameter. One kind of pulley, with diameter 3 in., turns at 150 revolutions per minute. Find the speed of a similar pulley with diameter 5 in.
516
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Use Descartes' rule of signs to determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of .
597
views
Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
573
views
Textbook Question
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=6x^4+13x^3-11x^2-3x+5 no zero less than -3
420
views
Textbook Question
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x2(x-5)(x+3)(x-1)
73
views