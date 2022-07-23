Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. V = 1/3 πr2h, where V is the volume of a cone of radius r and height h
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 26
Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. ƒ(x) = (x - 5)2 - 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given quadratic function: \(f(x) = (x - 5)^2 - 4\). This is in vertex form, which is \(f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k\), where \((h, k)\) is the vertex.
Find the vertex by comparing the given function to the vertex form. Here, \(h = 5\) and \(k = -4\), so the vertex is at the point \((5, -4)\).
Determine the axis of symmetry, which is the vertical line that passes through the vertex. The axis of symmetry is \(x = h\), so here it is \(x = 5\).
State the domain of the function. Since this is a quadratic function, the domain is all real numbers, which can be written as \((-\infty, \infty)\).
Find the range of the function. Because the parabola opens upwards (the coefficient of the squared term is positive), the range starts at the vertex's \(y\)-value and goes to infinity. So, the range is \([-4, \infty)\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vertex of a Quadratic Function
The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the graph of a quadratic function, given in vertex form as f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex. It represents the point where the parabola changes direction.
Recommended video:
08:07
Vertex Form
Axis of Symmetry
The axis of symmetry is a vertical line that passes through the vertex and divides the parabola into two mirror-image halves. For a quadratic in vertex form, the axis of symmetry is x = h, where h is the x-coordinate of the vertex.
Recommended video:
07:42
Properties of Parabolas
Domain and Range of Quadratic Functions
The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers since x can take any value. The range depends on the vertex and the direction of the parabola (upward if a > 0, downward if a < 0), starting from the vertex's y-value and extending infinitely in one direction.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
515
views
Textbook Question
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree with real coefficients having zeros as given. -2+√5, -2-√5, -2, 1
370
views
Textbook Question
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=10x6-x5+2x-2
928
views
Textbook Question
Circumference of a Circle The circumference of a circle varies directly as the radius. A circle with radius 7 in. has circumference 43.96 in. Find the circumference of the circle if the radius changes to 11 in.
928
views
Textbook Question
Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. ƒ(x) = -(1/2)(x + 1)2 - 3
934
views
Textbook Question
Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x) = (x-k) q(x) + r. ƒ(x) = 2x3 + 3x2 - 16x+10; k = -4
479
views