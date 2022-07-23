Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=2x4+x3-6x2-7x-2
If the given term is the dominating term of a polynomial function, what can we conclude about each of the following features of the graph of the function? (a) domain (b) range (c) end behavior (d) number of zeros (e) number of turning points 10x7
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Dominating Term of a Polynomial
Domain and Range of Polynomial Functions
End Behavior, Zeros, and Turning Points
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=3x4-7x3-6x2+12x+8
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = -3x2 + 18x + 1
Period of a Pendulum The period of a pendulum varies directly as the square root of the length of the pendulum and inversely as the square root of the acceleration due to gravity. Find the period when the length is 121 cm and the acceleration due to gravity is 980 cm per second squared, if the period is 6π seconds when the length is 289 cm and the acceleration due to gravity is 980 cm per second squared.
Several graphs of the quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax2 + bx + c are shown below. For the given restrictions on a, b, and c, select the corresponding graph from choices A–F. (Hint: Use the discriminant.) a < 0; b2 - 4ac = 0
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x5 + x2 + 2 ≥ x4 + x3 + 2x