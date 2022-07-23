Textbook Question
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=4x7-x5+x3-1
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Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=4x7-x5+x3-1
Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. ƒ(x) = (x - 2)2
Use synthetic division to perform each division. x7+1 / x+1
Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. r = d/t, where r is the speed when traveling d miles in t hours.
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
(a) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) ≥ 0
(b) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) > 0
(c) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) ≤ 0
(d) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) < 0