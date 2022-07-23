Textbook Question
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(9x2-1)/(x2-4)
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Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(9x2-1)/(x2-4)
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9.
Solve each problem. This rational function has two holes and one vertical asymptote.
What are the x-values of the holes?
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational function.
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational function.