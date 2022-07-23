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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 75
Chapter 4, Problem 75

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(9x2-1)/(x2-4)

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Identify the rational function given: \(f(x) = \frac{9x^2 - 1}{x^2 - 4}\).
Factor both the numerator and the denominator to simplify and find key features: factor \(9x^2 - 1\) as a difference of squares and \(x^2 - 4\) also as a difference of squares.
Determine the domain by finding values of \(x\) that make the denominator zero, since these values are excluded from the domain and correspond to vertical asymptotes or holes.
Find the vertical asymptotes by setting the denominator equal to zero and solving for \(x\), and check if any factors cancel with the numerator to identify holes instead.
Find the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator polynomials, and analyze the end behavior of the function accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x). Understanding its domain, zeros, and behavior depends on analyzing both numerator and denominator polynomials. Key features include vertical asymptotes where the denominator is zero and holes where factors cancel.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Asymptotes of Rational Functions

Asymptotes are lines that the graph approaches but never touches. Vertical asymptotes occur at values making the denominator zero (if not canceled), while horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe end behavior based on the degrees of numerator and denominator polynomials.
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Introduction to Asymptotes

Factoring and Simplifying Polynomials

Factoring polynomials helps identify zeros and simplify the function. By factoring numerator and denominator, common factors can be canceled, revealing holes in the graph and simplifying the analysis of intercepts and asymptotes.
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Introduction to Factoring Polynomials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Find a rational function ƒ having the graph shown.

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Textbook Question

Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9.

ƒ(x)=(16x29)/(x29)ƒ(x)=(16x^2-9)/(x^2-9)

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. This rational function has two holes and one vertical asymptote.

ƒ(x)=(x3+7x225x175)(x3+3x225x75)ƒ(x)=\(\frac{(x^3+7x^2-25x-175)}{(x^3+3x^2-25x-75)}\)

What are the x-values of the holes?

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Sketch the graph of a function that does not intersect its horizontal asymptote y=1, has the line x=3 as a vertical asymptote, and has x-intercepts (2, 0) and (4, 0).

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational function.

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational function.

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