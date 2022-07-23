Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(9x2-1)/(x2-4)

Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Find a rational function ƒ having the graph shown.
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Solve each problem. Find a rational function ƒ having the graph shown.
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9.
Solve each problem. This rational function has two holes and one vertical asymptote.
What are the x-values of the holes?
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Sketch the graph of a function that does not intersect its horizontal asymptote y=1, has the line x=3 as a vertical asymptote, and has x-intercepts (2, 0) and (4, 0).
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational function.
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational function.