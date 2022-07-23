Textbook Question
Connecting Graphs with Equations Find a quadratic function f having the graph shown. (Hint: See the Note following Example 3.)
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Connecting Graphs with Equations Find a quadratic function f having the graph shown. (Hint: See the Note following Example 3.)
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x-5)
What happens to y if y varies directly as x, and x is halved?
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zeros of -3, 1, and 4; ƒ(2)=30
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 +7x2 + 10x; k=0