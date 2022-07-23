Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=x4-4x3-x+3; 0.5 and 1
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 52
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the factors of the polynomial function: \(f(x) = (2x^2 - 7x + 3)^3 (x - 2 - \sqrt{5})\). The zeros come from setting each factor equal to zero.
Find the zeros of the quadratic factor \(2x^2 - 7x + 3\) by using the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\), where \(a=2\), \(b=-7\), and \(c=3\).
Calculate the discriminant \(\Delta = b^2 - 4ac\) to determine the nature of the roots of the quadratic. Then substitute into the quadratic formula to find the two zeros.
Note that each zero from the quadratic factor has multiplicity 3 because the entire quadratic is raised to the third power.
Find the zero from the linear factor \(x - 2 - \sqrt{5} = 0\), which gives \(x = 2 + \sqrt{5}\), and note that this zero has multiplicity 1 since the factor is to the first power.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Zeros
Zeros of a polynomial are the values of x for which the polynomial equals zero. Finding zeros involves solving the equation f(x) = 0, which may require factoring or using formulas. These zeros represent the roots or x-intercepts of the polynomial function.
Recommended video:
Multiplicity of Zeros
Multiplicity refers to the number of times a particular zero appears as a factor in the polynomial. If a factor is raised to a power n, the zero associated with that factor has multiplicity n. Multiplicity affects the graph's behavior at the zero, such as whether it crosses or touches the x-axis.
Recommended video:
Factoring and Solving Quadratic Expressions
Factoring quadratic expressions like 2x² - 7x + 3 helps find zeros by rewriting the polynomial as a product of linear factors. When factoring is difficult, the quadratic formula can be used. This step is essential to break down complex polynomials into simpler parts to identify zeros.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring
Related Practice
Textbook Question
777
views
Textbook Question
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x3 - 6x2 -9x + 4; k=1
389
views
Textbook Question
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a vertical asymptote?
A. ƒ(x)=1/(x2+2)
B. ƒ(x)=1/(x2-2)
C. ƒ(x)=3/x2
D. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x-8)
638
views
Textbook Question
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-2x4+7x3-4x2-4x
972
views
Textbook Question
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a horizontal asymptote?
A. ƒ(x)=(2x-7)/(x+3)
B. ƒ(x)=3x/(x2-9)
C. ƒ(x)=(x2-9)/(x+3)
D. ƒ(x)=(x+5)/(x+2)(x-3)
719
views
Textbook Question
Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=2x4-4x2+4x-8; 1 and 2
1058
views