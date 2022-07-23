Step 5: To find \(a\) and \(b\), you need one more condition. Since the graph is a parabola with a vertex at the maximum point, use the vertex form or the fact that the vertex's \(x\)-coordinate is at \(x = -\frac{b}{2a}\). Use the graph to estimate the vertex's \(x\)-coordinate and set up an equation to solve for \(a\) and \(b\).