Textbook Question
Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=x4-4x3-x+3; 0.5 and 1
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Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=x4-4x3-x+3; 0.5 and 1
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x3 - 6x2 -9x + 4; k=1
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-2x4+7x3-4x2-4x
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 +7x2 + 10x; k=0