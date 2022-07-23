Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x - 1) < 1 /(x + 1)
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Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x - 1) < 1 /(x + 1)
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -3
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+2)/(x-3)
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 + 3x2 -x + 1; k = 1+i
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x+ 2) > 1 /(x -3)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2 /(x - 2) ≥ 1 / x