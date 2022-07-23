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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 63
Chapter 4, Problem 63

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+2)/(x-3)

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Identify the rational function given: \(f(x) = \frac{x+2}{x-3}\).
Determine the vertical asymptote by finding the values of \(x\) that make the denominator zero. Set \(x - 3 = 0\) and solve for \(x\).
Find the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Since both numerator and denominator are degree 1, the horizontal asymptote is the ratio of the leading coefficients.
Calculate the \(x\)-intercept by setting the numerator equal to zero and solving for \(x\): \(x + 2 = 0\).
Calculate the \(y\)-intercept by evaluating \(f(0)\), which means substituting \(x = 0\) into the function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where Q(x) ≠ 0. Understanding the form helps identify domain restrictions and behavior, such as vertical asymptotes where the denominator is zero.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Domain and Vertical Asymptotes

The domain of a rational function excludes values that make the denominator zero. These values often correspond to vertical asymptotes, where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity, indicating points of discontinuity on the graph.
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Determining Vertical Asymptotes

Graphing Rational Functions

Graphing involves identifying intercepts, asymptotes (vertical, horizontal, or oblique), and behavior near these lines. For f(x) = (x+2)/(x-3), find zeros, vertical asymptotes at x=3, and horizontal asymptotes by comparing degrees of numerator and denominator.
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How to Graph Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=x5-3x3+x+2; no real zero greater than 2

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Textbook Question

Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.

ƒ(x)=3x4+2x34x2+x1ƒ(x)=3x^4+2x^3-4x^2+x-1; no real zero less than -2

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x+ 2) > 1 /(x -3)

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