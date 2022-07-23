Textbook Question
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 5+i and 5-i
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Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 5+i and 5-i
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 4x4 + x2 + 17x + 3; k= -3/2
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+2)/(x-3)
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+1)/(x-4)
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 + 3x2 -x + 1; k = 1+i
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1 /(x+ 2) > 1 /(x -3)