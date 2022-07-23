Domain and Range of Quadratic Functions

The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers since x can take any value. The range depends on the vertex and the direction the parabola opens: if it opens upward (a > 0), the range is all y-values greater than or equal to the vertex's y-coordinate; if downward (a < 0), the range is all y-values less than or equal to the vertex's y-coordinate.