Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. ƒ(x) = (x - 5)2 - 4
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 27
Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. ƒ(x) = -(1/2)(x + 1)2 - 3
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Identify the given quadratic function: \(f(x) = -\frac{1}{2} (x + 1)^2 - 3\). Notice it is in vertex form, which is \(f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k\), where \((h, k)\) is the vertex.
Find the vertex by comparing the given function to the vertex form. Here, \(h = -1\) (note the sign change inside the parentheses) and \(k = -3\). So, the vertex is \((-1, -3)\).
Determine the axis of symmetry, which is the vertical line that passes through the vertex. The axis is given by \(x = h\), so here it is \(x = -1\).
State the domain of the quadratic function. Since it is a parabola that opens either up or down, the domain is all real numbers, expressed as \((-\infty, \infty)\).
Find the range by considering the direction the parabola opens. Since \(a = -\frac{1}{2}\) is negative, the parabola opens downward, so the range is all \(y\) values less than or equal to the vertex's \(y\)-coordinate, expressed as \((-\infty, -3]\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vertex of a Quadratic Function
The vertex is the highest or lowest point on the graph of a quadratic function, given in vertex form as ƒ(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex. It represents the point where the parabola changes direction, and identifying it helps in graphing and understanding the function's behavior.
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Vertex Form
Axis of Symmetry
The axis of symmetry is a vertical line that passes through the vertex and divides the parabola into two mirror-image halves. For a quadratic in vertex form, the axis of symmetry is x = h, where h is the x-coordinate of the vertex. It is essential for graphing and analyzing the function's symmetry.
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Properties of Parabolas
Domain and Range of Quadratic Functions
The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers since x can take any value. The range depends on the vertex and the direction the parabola opens: if it opens upward (a > 0), the range is all y-values greater than or equal to the vertex's y-coordinate; if downward (a < 0), the range is all y-values less than or equal to the vertex's y-coordinate.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
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