Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 13
Chapter 5, Problem 13

Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. (1/2)x = 5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the equation is an exponential equation of the form \(\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^x = 5\).
Rewrite the equation to isolate the variable \(x\) by taking the logarithm of both sides. You can use the natural logarithm (ln) or common logarithm (log):
\[ \ln\left(\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^x\right) = \ln(5) \]
Use the logarithmic power rule to bring the exponent \(x\) in front of the logarithm:
\[ x \cdot \ln\left(\frac{1}{2}\right) = \ln(5) \]
Solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by \(\ln\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)\):
\[ x = \frac{\ln(5)}{\ln\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)} \]

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Equations

An exponential equation involves variables in the exponent, such as (1/2)^x = 5. Solving these requires understanding how to manipulate expressions where the unknown is an exponent, often by applying logarithms or rewriting bases.
Recommended video:
5:47
Solving Exponential Equations Using Logs

Logarithms and Their Properties

Logarithms are the inverse operations of exponentials and are used to solve equations where the variable is an exponent. Applying logarithms allows you to bring the exponent down and solve for the variable using properties like log(a^b) = b log(a).
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property

Decimal Approximation of Irrational Numbers

When solutions involve irrational numbers, they cannot be expressed exactly as fractions. Instead, they are approximated as decimals to a specified precision, such as to the nearest thousandth, to provide a practical numerical answer.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. ƒ(2)

68
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.

702
views
Textbook Question

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 63

699
views
Textbook Question

For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. ƒ(-2)

659
views
Textbook Question

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 0.1

712
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.

694
views