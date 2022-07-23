Textbook Question
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. ƒ(2)
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For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. ƒ(2)
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 63
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. ƒ(-2)
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 0.1
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.