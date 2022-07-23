Determine whether the given functions are inverses.

Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log6 (2x + 4) = 2
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log6 (2x + 4) = 2
Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = x2+3, x≥0; g(x) = √x-3, x≥3
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = 2x+2 - 4
Graph each function. Give the domain and range.
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 1/e2
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. See Example 3. ƒ(x) = 2x+3 +1