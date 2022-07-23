Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = 2|x|
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Graph each function. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = 2|x|
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = 4-x
Solve each equation. log1/2 (x+3) = -4
Solve each equation. log9 x = 5/2
Find the [H3O+] for each substance with the given pH. Write answers in scientific notation to the nearest tenth. beer, 4.8
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 2e2x + ex = 6