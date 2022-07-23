Textbook Question
Solve each equation. (√2)x+4 = 4x
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Solve each equation. (√2)x+4 = 4x
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln √(a3/b5)
Solve each equation. (1/e)-x = (1/e2)x+1
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln (b4 √a)
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. y = A + B(1 - e-Cx), for x
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases.