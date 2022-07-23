Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 91
Chapter 5, Problem 91

Solve each equation. (1/e)-x = (1/e2)x+1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the bases on both sides of the equation to have the same base. Note that \(\frac{1}{e} = e^{-1}\), so rewrite the left side as \(\left(e^{-1}\right)^{-x}\) and the right side as \(\left(e^{-2}\right)^{x+1}\).
Apply the power of a power rule, which states that \(\left(a^m\right)^n = a^{m \cdot n}\), to simplify both sides: the left side becomes \(e^{-1 \cdot (-x)} = e^{x}\), and the right side becomes \(e^{-2 \cdot (x+1)} = e^{-2x - 2}\).
Since the bases are the same (both are \(e\)), set the exponents equal to each other: \(x = -2x - 2\).
Solve the resulting linear equation for \(x\) by first adding \$2x\( to both sides to get \)x + 2x = -2$, which simplifies to \(3x = -2\).
Divide both sides by 3 to isolate \(x\), giving \(x = \frac{-2}{3}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Exponents

Understanding how to manipulate exponents is essential, including rules like (a^m)^n = a^(mn) and a^(-m) = 1/a^m. These properties allow simplification and rewriting of expressions to solve equations involving powers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Exponential Equations

An exponential equation involves variables in the exponent. Solving such equations often requires rewriting both sides with the same base or applying logarithms to isolate the variable.
Recommended video:
5:47
Solving Exponential Equations Using Logs

Equality of Exponential Expressions

If two exponential expressions with the same positive base are equal, their exponents must be equal. This principle allows setting the exponents equal to each other to solve for the unknown variable.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:39
Simplifying Exponential Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. (√2)x+4 = 4x

723
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. r = p - k ln t, for t

668
views
Textbook Question

Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln √(a3/b5)

778
views
Textbook Question

Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln (b4 √a)

862
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. y = K/(1+ae-bx), for b

702
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. I=ER(1eRt2), for tI = \(\frac{E}{R}\) \(\left\)( 1 - e^{-\(\frac{Rt}{2}\)} \(\right\)), \(\text{ for }\) t

678
views