Solve each equation. (√2)x+4 = 4x

Textbook Question
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln √(a3/b5)
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Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln √(a3/b5)
Solve each equation. (1/e)-x = (1/e2)x+1
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 6
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln (b4 √a)
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. y = A + B(1 - e-Cx), for x
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. y = K/(1+ae-bx), for b