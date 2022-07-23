Textbook Question
Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = x2+3, x≥0; g(x) = √x-3, x≥3
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Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = x2+3, x≥0; g(x) = √x-3, x≥3
Graph each function. Give the domain and range.
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