Textbook Question
Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = x2+3, x≥0; g(x) = √x-3, x≥3
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Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = x2+3, x≥0; g(x) = √x-3, x≥3
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Solve each problem. Use a calculator to find an approximation for each logarithm. log 3.984
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 1/e2
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log(2 - x) = 0.5