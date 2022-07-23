Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log6 (2x + 4) = 2
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log6 (2x + 4) = 2
Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = x2+3, x≥0; g(x) = √x-3, x≥3
Graph each function. Give the domain and range.
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln e1.6
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log(2 - x) = 0.5
Determine whether the given functions are inverses.