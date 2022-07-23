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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 47
Chapter 5, Problem 47

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 1/e2

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Recall the properties of logarithms, especially the natural logarithm (ln). The natural logarithm of a quotient can be written as the difference of logarithms: \(\ln \left( \frac{a}{b} \right) = \ln a - \ln b\).
Rewrite the expression \(\ln \left( \frac{1}{e^2} \right)\) using the logarithm property: \(\ln 1 - \ln e^2\).
Evaluate \(\ln 1\). Since the natural logarithm of 1 is always 0, we have \(\ln 1 = 0\).
Evaluate \(\ln e^2\). Using the property \(\ln e^x = x\), this simplifies to \(2\).
Combine the results: \(0 - 2 = -2\). This is the exact value of the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Logarithm (ln)

The natural logarithm, denoted as ln, is the logarithm to the base e, where e ≈ 2.718. It answers the question: to what power must e be raised to get a given number? For example, ln(e) = 1 because e^1 = e.
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The Natural Log

Properties of Exponents

Exponents represent repeated multiplication. Key properties include e^a * e^b = e^(a+b) and (e^a)^b = e^(ab). Understanding these helps simplify expressions inside logarithms, such as rewriting 1/e^2 as e^(-2).
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Rational Exponents

Logarithm of a Power

The logarithm of a power follows the rule ln(a^b) = b * ln(a). This allows simplification of logarithmic expressions by bringing the exponent down as a multiplier, making calculations easier, especially when the base matches the logarithm's base.
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