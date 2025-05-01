Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log6 (2x + 4) = 2
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log6 (2x + 4) = 2
Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = x2+3, x≥0; g(x) = √x-3, x≥3
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 1/e2
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log(2 - x) = 0.5
Determine whether the given functions are inverses.
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. See Example 3. ƒ(x) = 2x+3 +1