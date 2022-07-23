Textbook Question
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
576
views
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
4x + 3y = -7
2x + 3y = -11
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Answer each question. Does the straight line 3x - 2y = 9 intersect the circle x2 + y2 = 25? (Hint: To find out, solve the system formed by these two equations.)
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Solve each problem. Find the equation of the line passing through the points of intersection of the graphs of x2 + y2 = 20 and x2 - y = 0.