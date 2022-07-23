Textbook Question
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
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Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Answer each question. A line passes through the points of intersection of the graphs of y = x2 and x2 + y2 = 90. What is the equation of this line?
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Solve each problem. Find the equation of the line passing through the points of intersection of the graphs of x2 + y2 = 20 and x2 - y = 0.