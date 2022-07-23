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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 65
Chapter 6, Problem 65

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
ylogxy\(\le\]\log\) x
yx2y\(\ge\]\left\)|x-2\(\right\)|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the domain and shape of each inequality. For the first inequality, \(y \leq \log x\), note that the logarithm function \(\log x\) is defined only for \(x > 0\). The graph of \(y = \log x\) is a curve increasing slowly and passing through the point \((1,0)\).
For the second inequality, \(y \geq |x - 2|\), recognize that \(y = |x - 2|\) is a V-shaped graph with its vertex at \((2,0)\). The inequality \(y \geq |x - 2|\) means the solution includes the region on or above this V-shaped graph.
Graph the boundary lines first: plot \(y = \log x\) for \(x > 0\) and \(y = |x - 2|\) for all real \(x\). Use a solid line for both since the inequalities include equality (\(\leq\) and \(\geq\)).
Determine the solution regions for each inequality separately. For \(y \leq \log x\), shade the region below or on the curve \(y = \log x\). For \(y \geq |x - 2|\), shade the region above or on the V-shaped graph.
Find the intersection of the two shaded regions from the previous step. The solution set of the system is where both shaded regions overlap. This overlapping region satisfies both inequalities simultaneously.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Inequalities

Graphing inequalities involves shading the region of the coordinate plane that satisfies the inequality. For example, y ≤ f(x) means shading all points on or below the curve y = f(x). Understanding how to represent inequalities graphically helps visualize solution sets for systems of inequalities.
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Linear Inequalities

Logarithmic Functions

A logarithmic function, such as y = log x, is the inverse of an exponential function. It is defined only for x > 0 and has a characteristic curve that increases slowly and passes through (1,0). Knowing its domain and shape is essential for correctly graphing inequalities involving logarithms.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Absolute Value Functions

The absolute value function y = |x - a| creates a V-shaped graph with its vertex at (a, 0). It outputs the distance of x from a, always non-negative. When graphing inequalities like y ≥ |x - 2|, the solution includes points on or above this V-shaped graph.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

exy1e^{x}-y\(\le\)1

x2y4x-2y\(\ge\)4

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Textbook Question

Answer each question. A line passes through the points of intersection of the graphs of y = x2 and x2 + y2 = 90. What is the equation of this line?

493
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Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

4x + 3y = -7

2x + 3y = -11

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Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

5x+4y=105x + 4y = 10

5x+4y=105x + 4y = 10

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Textbook Question

Find each product, if possible.

[234210423][014121322]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -2 & -3 & -4 \\ 2 & -1 & 0 \\ 4 & -2 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & 1 & 4 \\ 1 & 2 & -1 \\ 3 & 2 & -2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Find the equation of the line passing through the points of intersection of the graphs of x2 + y2 = 20 and x2 - y = 0.

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