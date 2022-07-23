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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 8
Chapter 6, Problem 8

Verify that the points of intersection specified on the graph of each nonlinear system are solutions of the system by substituting directly into both equations.
2x2 = 3y + 23
y = 2x - 5

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1
Identify the system of equations: \(2x^2 = 3y + 23\) and \(y = 2x - 5\).
Substitute the \(y\) value from the second equation into the first equation to verify the points: replace \(y\) with \(2x - 5\) in \(2x^2 = 3y + 23\) to get \(2x^2 = 3(2x - 5) + 23\).
Check the point \((0, -1)\) by substituting \(x = 0\) and \(y = -1\) into both equations: verify if \(2(0)^2 = 3(-1) + 23\) and if \(-1 = 2(0) - 5\) hold true.
Check the point \((3, 6)\) by substituting \(x = 3\) and \(y = 6\) into both equations: verify if \(2(3)^2 = 3(6) + 23\) and if \(6 = 2(3) - 5\) hold true.
If both points satisfy both equations, then they are solutions to the system, confirming the points of intersection on the graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

System of Nonlinear Equations

A system of nonlinear equations consists of two or more equations involving variables where at least one equation is nonlinear, such as quadratic. Solutions are points where the graphs of the equations intersect, satisfying all equations simultaneously.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method involves replacing one variable with an expression from another equation to verify if a point satisfies both equations. This method is useful for checking if given points are solutions to the system by direct substitution.
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Graphical Interpretation of Solutions

The points of intersection on the graph represent solutions to the system of equations. Each intersection point's coordinates satisfy both equations, providing a visual confirmation of the solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each system by substitution.

4x + 3y = -13

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Textbook Question

Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.

6x + 10y = -11

9x + 6y = -3

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Textbook Question

Are the given matrices inverses of each other? (Hint: Check to see whether their products are the identity matrix In.)

[5723]and[3725]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 5 & 7 \\2 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]\(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\]\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & -7 \\-2 & 5 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.

[962418]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -9 & 6 & 2 \\ 4 & 1 & 8 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. 5/(3x(2x + 1))

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Textbook Question

Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.

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