Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.

[ 1 − 4 7 0 ] , − 7 × row 1 added to row 2 \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & -4 \\ 7 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) -7 \(\times\) \(\text{row 1 added to row 2}\)