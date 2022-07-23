Solve each system by substitution.
x - 5y = 8
x = 6y
Solve each system by substitution.
x - 5y = 8
x = 6y
Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.
6x + 10y = -11
9x + 6y = -3
Are the given matrices inverses of each other? (Hint: Check to see whether their products are the identity matrix In.)
Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.
Verify that the points of intersection specified on the graph of each nonlinear system are solutions of the system by substituting directly into both equations.
2x2 = 3y + 23
y = 2x - 5
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. 5/(3x(2x + 1))