Textbook Question
Solve each system by substitution.
4x + 3y = -13
-x + y = 5
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Solve each system by substitution.
4x + 3y = -13
-x + y = 5
Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.
Verify that the points of intersection specified on the graph of each nonlinear system are solutions of the system by substituting directly into both equations.
2x2 = 3y + 23
y = 2x - 5
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. 5/(3x(2x + 1))
Evaluate each determinant.
Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.