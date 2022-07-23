Textbook Question
Solve each system by substitution.
4x + 3y = -13
-x + y = 5
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Solve each system by substitution.
4x + 3y = -13
-x + y = 5
Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.
6x + 10y = -11
9x + 6y = -3
Verify that the points of intersection specified on the graph of each nonlinear system are solutions of the system by substituting directly into both equations.
2x2 = 3y + 23
y = 2x - 5
Evaluate each determinant.
Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.
Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.