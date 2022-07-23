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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 7
Chapter 6, Problem 7

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. 5/(3x(2x + 1))

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1
Identify the denominator factors of the rational expression. Here, the denominator is \(3x(2x + 1)\), which consists of the linear factors \$3x$ and \(2x + 1\).
Set up the partial fraction decomposition by expressing the given fraction as a sum of fractions with unknown constants in the numerators over each factor in the denominator. Since both factors are linear, write: \(\frac{5}{3x(2x + 1)} = \frac{A}{3x} + \frac{B}{2x + 1}\), where \(A\) and \(B\) are constants to be determined.
Multiply both sides of the equation by the common denominator \(3x(2x + 1)\) to clear the denominators. This gives: \(5 = A(2x + 1) + B(3x)\).
Expand the right side: \(5 = A \cdot 2x + A \cdot 1 + B \cdot 3x = 2Ax + A + 3Bx\).
Group like terms (terms with \(x\) and constant terms) and equate the coefficients on both sides to form a system of equations: For \(x\) terms, \(0 = 2A + 3B\); for constants, \(5 = A\). Solve this system to find \(A\) and \(B\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition is a method used to express a complex rational expression as a sum of simpler fractions. This technique is especially useful for integrating rational functions or solving algebraic equations. It involves breaking down a fraction into components with simpler denominators.
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Factorization of Denominators

Understanding how to factor the denominator into linear or irreducible quadratic factors is essential. In this problem, the denominator is already factored as 3x(2x + 1), which guides the form of the partial fractions. Each factor corresponds to a term in the decomposition.
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Rationalizing Denominators

Setting Up and Solving Equations for Coefficients

After expressing the rational expression as a sum of unknown coefficients over each factor, you multiply both sides by the common denominator to clear fractions. Then, equate coefficients of like terms or substitute values for x to solve for the unknown constants.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each system by substitution.

4x + 3y = -13

-x + y = 5

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Textbook Question

Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.

6x + 10y = -11

9x + 6y = -3

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Textbook Question

Verify that the points of intersection specified on the graph of each nonlinear system are solutions of the system by substituting directly into both equations.

2x2 = 3y + 23

y = 2x - 5

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each determinant.

5941\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) -5 & 9 \\ 4 & -1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

732
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Textbook Question

Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.

[1470],7×row 1 added to row 2\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & -4 \\ 7 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) -7 \(\times\) \(\text{row 1 added to row 2}\)

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Textbook Question

Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.

[4823]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -4 & 8 \\ 2 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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