Textbook Question
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
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Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Find each product, if possible.
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. The longest side of a right triangle is 13 m in length. One of the other sides is 7 m longer than the shortest side. Find the lengths of the two shorter sides of the triangle.
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose ratio is 9 to 2 and whose product is 162.
Find each product, if possible.
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.