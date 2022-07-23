Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Find all values of b such that the straight line 3x - y = b touches the circle x2 + y2 = 25 at only one point.
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Solve each problem. Find all values of b such that the straight line 3x - y = b touches the circle x2 + y2 = 25 at only one point.
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. The longest side of a right triangle is 13 m in length. One of the other sides is 7 m longer than the shortest side. Find the lengths of the two shorter sides of the triangle.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose ratio is 4 to 3 and are such that the sum of their squares is 100.
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.