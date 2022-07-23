The graphs show regions of feasible solutions. Find the maximum and minimum values of each objective function. objective function = 3x + 5y
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Chapter 6, Problem 77
Use a system of equations to solve each problem. See Example 8. Find an equation of the line y = ax + b that passes through the points (-2, 1) and (-1, -2).
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Identify the general form of the equation of the line: \(y = ax + b\), where \(a\) is the slope and \(b\) is the y-intercept.
Use the two given points \((-2, 1)\) and \((-1, -2)\) to create two equations by substituting \(x\) and \(y\) values into \(y = ax + b\):
\(1 = a(-2) + b\) and \(-2 = a(-1) + b\).
Rewrite the system of equations as: \[ \begin{cases} -2a + b = 1 \\ -a + b = -2 \end{cases} \]
Solve this system of linear equations to find the values of \(a\) and \(b\), which will give you the equation of the line.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
System of Linear Equations
A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same variables. Solving the system means finding values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. In this problem, the variables are the coefficients a and b in the line equation y = ax + b.
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Slope-Intercept Form of a Line
The slope-intercept form y = ax + b expresses a line where 'a' is the slope and 'b' is the y-intercept. The slope measures the rate of change of y with respect to x, and the y-intercept is the point where the line crosses the y-axis. Finding a and b defines the line passing through given points.
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Using Points to Form Equations
Each point (x, y) on a line satisfies the line's equation. Substituting the coordinates of given points into y = ax + b creates equations involving a and b. Solving these equations simultaneously yields the values of a and b that define the line passing through both points.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
For what value(s) of k will the following system of linear equations have no solution? infinitely many solutions?
x - 2y = 3
-2x + 4y = k
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Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
x + 2y + 3z = 4
4x + 3y + 2z = 1
-x - 2y - 3z = 0
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Textbook Question
Perform each operation, if possible.
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Textbook Question
Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order.
y = | x - 1 |
y = x2 - 4
Use the definition of absolute value to write y = | x - 1 | as a piecewise-defined function.
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Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
2x - y + 4z = -2
3x + 2y - z = -3
x + 4y - 2z = 17
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