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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 75
Chapter 6, Problem 75

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
2x - y + 4z = -2
3x + 2y - z = -3
x + 4y - 2z = 17

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Write the system of equations in matrix form as \(A\mathbf{x} = \mathbf{b}\), where \(A\) is the coefficient matrix, \(\mathbf{x}\) is the column vector of variables, and \(\mathbf{b}\) is the constants vector. For this system, \(A = \begin{bmatrix} 2 & -1 & 4 \\ 3 & 2 & -1 \\ 1 & 4 & 2 \end{bmatrix}\) and \(\mathbf{b} = \begin{bmatrix} -2 \\ -3 \\ 17 \end{bmatrix}\).
Calculate the determinant \(D\) of the coefficient matrix \(A\). This is done by expanding the determinant of the \(3 \times 3\) matrix \(A\) using cofactor expansion or any preferred method.
If \(D \neq 0\), proceed to find the determinants \(D_x\), \(D_y\), and \(D_z\) by replacing the respective columns of \(A\) with the vector \(\mathbf{b}\). Specifically, \(D_x\) is found by replacing the first column of \(A\) with \(\mathbf{b}\), \(D_y\) by replacing the second column, and \(D_z\) by replacing the third column.
Use Cramer's rule to find the solutions for \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\) by computing \(x = \frac{D_x}{D}\), \(y = \frac{D_y}{D}\), and \(z = \frac{D_z}{D}\).
If \(D = 0\), Cramer's rule cannot be applied. In that case, use another method such as substitution, elimination, or matrix row reduction (Gaussian elimination) to determine whether the system has infinitely many solutions or no solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cramer's Rule

Cramer's Rule is a method for solving systems of linear equations using determinants. It applies when the coefficient matrix is square and has a nonzero determinant (D ≠ 0). Each variable is found by replacing the corresponding column in the coefficient matrix with the constants vector and calculating the determinant ratio.
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Cramer's Rule - 2 Equations with 2 Unknowns

Determinant of a Matrix

The determinant is a scalar value that can be computed from a square matrix and indicates whether the matrix is invertible. For a 3x3 matrix, it is calculated using a specific formula involving the elements of the matrix. A zero determinant (D = 0) means the system may have no solution or infinitely many solutions.
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Determinants of 2×2 Matrices

Alternative Methods for Solving Systems

When the determinant of the coefficient matrix is zero, Cramer's Rule cannot be used. Alternative methods include substitution, elimination, or using matrix row operations (Gaussian elimination) to find the solution set or determine if the system is inconsistent or dependent.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each operation, if possible.

[258192][3471]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 2 & 5 & 8 \\ 1 & 9 & 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] - \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & 4 \\ 7 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

(1/2)x + (1/3)y = 2

(3/2)x - (1/2)y = -12

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Textbook Question

Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order.

y = | x - 1 |

y = x2 - 4

How is the graph of y = | x - 1 | obtained by transforming the graph of y = | x |?

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Textbook Question

For what value(s) of k will the following system of linear equations have no solution? infinitely many solutions?

x - 2y = 3

-2x + 4y = k

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Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

x + 2y + 3z = 4

4x + 3y + 2z = 1

-x - 2y - 3z = 0

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Textbook Question

Use a system of equations to solve each problem. See Example 8. Find an equation of the line y = ax + b that passes through the points (-2, 1) and (-1, -2).

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