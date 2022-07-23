If \(D

eq 0\), find the determinants \(D_x\), \(D_y\), and \(D_z\) by replacing the respective columns of \(A\) with the vector \(\mathbf{b}\). Specifically, \(D_x\) is the determinant of the matrix formed by replacing the first column of \(A\) with \(\mathbf{b}\), \(D_y\) replaces the second column, and \(D_z\) replaces the third column.